Restaurant calls bride-to-be a ‘cow’ in email sent to her by mistake

KENT, U.K. — An English bride-to-be left a scathing review of a restaurant after its manager called her a “cow” in an email meant for another member of staff, according to The Sun.

Jade Sharp and her fiance visited The Mulberry Tree restaurant in Kent, England as a possible venue for their wedding.

Frustrated after another customer asked how much bread rolls would be as a starter, manager Karen Williams meant to send the email to her colleague. Instead, she sent it to Sharp.

The email read, “Well she’s a cow!” and “That’s p***** me off.”

After receiving the email, Sharp posted her response on TripAdvisor.

Her response read in part, “I cannot express how hurt and upset I was reading the email. How rude and unprofessional the way in which she spoke about us! For a potential wedding booking the customer service we have received first hand is awful disgusting and disrespectful.”

Williams has since responded on TripAdvisor and called Sharp to apologize.

The manager wrote:

“I am absolutely mortified, horrified and completely embarrassed that you had sight of such an email. “It is completely unprofessional and indefensible. “I did telephone you as soon as I found out what had happened to offer my profuse and sincere apologies and did apologise repeatedly to you. “You were adamant that you did not want to get married at The Mulberry Tree, completely understandably so after the email you were sent, so I did not wish to insult you by attempting to make amends after such a catastrophic mistake on our part, especially when it is your wedding day involved. “Once again I offer my sincerest apologies to you.”

Sharp said in the post that Williams’ apology was “pointless” and didn’t “sound or feel like she meant it.”