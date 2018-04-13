President Trump pardons ex-Cheney aide Scooter Libby

Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, attends the Republican Jewish Coalition Presidential Forum 16 October 2007 at a hotel in Washington, DC. Libby was accused of leaking the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame and convicted of perjury. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
Vice President Dick Cheney's former chief of staff, Lewis "Scooter" Libby, attends the Republican Jewish Coalition Presidential Forum 16 October 2007 at a hotel in Washington, DC. Libby was accused of leaking the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame and convicted of perjury. (MANDEL NGAN/AFP/Getty Images)
WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump on Friday pardoned former Dick Cheney chief of staff Scooter Libby, the White House said.
Libby had been convicted of perjury in 2007 in the investigation into who leaked the identity of CIA officer Valerie Plame.
Four months after Libby’s conviction, President George W. Bush commuted the 30-month sentence but would not grant a pardon.
47.751074
-120.740139