New section of Greensboro Urban Loop to be complete later this month

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- North Carolina Department of Transportation officials hoped to open the stretch of Interstate 840 from Bryan Boulevard to Battleground Avenue early next week. Because of the rain forecasted this weekend, they've now moved the projected opening to Monday, April 23.

Officials say they still need to finish some signage, markings on the road and work on gutters around the ramps.

“It’s going to make it tremendously easier to get from the eastern and middle part of the city to the west, to the airport, to [Interstate] 40," said Mike Fox, the chairman of North Carolina Board of Transportation.

The newest section of the Greensboro Urban Loop cost $123 million. It runs along the airport and next to a stretch of undeveloped wetlands.

It's one of just a couple sections left to open on the highway, which aims to create a complete loop around Greensboro.

When this part opens later this month, the NCDOT says it will cut down on drive time, ease up on traffic on other nearby roads and make it easier to get around Greensboro.

“This will take more traffic off Battleground or any of these cross-connector roads like Horse Pen Creek, any road that people use to get east to west, this will help with that," Fox said.

“They’ll find that there’s maybe a much easier way for them, or it will take traffic off of what’s been holding them up," Rep. John Faircloth said.

There are two other sections left of the Greensboro Urban Loop project. The stretch from Battleground Avenue to Lawndale Avenue is already under construction.

The NCDOT hopes to break ground on the stretch for Lawndale Avenue to U.S. 29 in May. Officials hope to complete the entire loop by 2022.