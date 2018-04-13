Manufacturer eyeing High Point for plant location; could bring 201 jobs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The furniture capitol of the world isn't sitting on its hands. High Point economic and city leaders are actively courting Amada North America Inc. for a plant that would bring 201 jobs to the area.

Next week, High Point City Council and Guilford County Commissioners will hold public hearings to discuss incentives for the company that makes equipment for sheet metal manufacturers.

High Point will be discussing a $1,171,000 incentive package, while the county is considering $990,000 on top of that.

"But that doesn't mean the company gets the incentives right away," Loren Hill with High Point's Economic Development Corporation said. "If they pick us, then they have to perform first."

Hill says they've been courting the company for months, while Amada is also considering sites in South Carolina and Tennessee.

The company is considering building new facilities at 2545 and 2565 Penny Road, which are adjacent sites in the Premier Center business park off Eastchester Drive.

"Northern High Point is in the middle of the Piedmont Triad workforce, so you can throw in employees from all over Guilford County and beyond," Hill said.

Hill also mentioned the growing corridor, which includes new projects like Heron Village, which includes bars, shops and restaurants and is adding tenants.

The project could add $82,000,000 to the tax base. Hill expects Amada to make a decision within the months after the incentive hearings.