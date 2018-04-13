Man arrested in death of North Carolina teen, unborn daughter

SOUTHERN PINES, N.C. — Police in North Carolina have arrested a man in the death of an 18-year-old pregnant woman found Sunday night in a car, according to WTVD.

Brian Lovon Little, 18, was arrested on Thursday and charged him with first-degree murder and murder of an unborn child, The Aberdeen Times reports. He is accused of killing Aiyonna Clarice Barrett and her unborn daughter.

Barrett’s body was found around 7:45 p.m. in a vehicle in a wooded area near South Gains Street.

Little is being held in the Moore County Detention Center without bond.

Barrett’s family said in a statement Monday that they “expected justice to be served.”

“We fully support law enforcement in their efforts to find out who did this and hope that person is found immediately and arrested,” the family said. “We are aware of numerous people speaking out on social media about their theories but none of those statements should be regarded as being made on behalf of our family.”