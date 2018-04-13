× Macy’s first North Carolina outlet store opening in Greensboro on Saturday

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Macy’s is opening its first North Carolina outlet store at Friendly Center in Greensboro, according to the company.

Macy’s Backstage opens at 10 a.m. Saturday at Macy’s at Friendly Center, Second Level at 700 Friendly Center Road.

“A cross between a department store and an outlet, the Macy’s Backstage experience delivers entertainment and an all-access, VIP pass to fashion and savings,” the company said in a press release.

The grand opening will be celebrated with giveaways for the first 200 customers and special events such as a ribbon-cutting, music, snacks, a photo booth and gifts with purchase throughout the day, according to the company.