× Lexington woman accused of seriously injuring 5-month-old boy

LEXINGTON, N.C. — A 45-year-old Lexington woman is accused of intentionally assaulting a 5-month-old boy, according to arrest warrants.

Kimberly Catrice Debose, of 225 Flynt St., is charged with felony intentional child abuse resulting in serious physical injury.

The Lexington Dispatch reports that emergency crews went to the Lexington home on April 3 in reference to a baby having difficulty breathing. The 5-month-old was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem with severe injuries; the boy has since been released.

Debose was found to be the infant’s caretaker while the parents were gone, the newspaper reports.

Debose is behind bars on a $2,000 bond. She has an April 26 court date.