Keepers at NC Zoo hope to save Virgin Island boa constrictors from extinction

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Zookeepers at the North Carolina Zoo take care of the hundreds of animals that live there.

They also help care for several species in the wild.

Right now, the North Carolina Zoo hopes it can help save a Caribbean creature from extinction.

Zookeepers currently have eight Virgin Island boa constrictors at the zoo. The plan is to breed baby snake and then introduce some of them back into their wild habitat.

They're also traveling to the Caribbean looking for the best place for these snakes to live.

Many of their past habitats have been destroyed by development.