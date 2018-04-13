‘I turned back and saw him aiming at me’: Teen gets shot at after missing bus and asking for directions

ROCHESTER HILLS, Mich. — A 14-year-old Michigan boy who stopped and asked for directions after missing his school bus Thursday morning was shot while knocking on a man’s door, according to WDIV.

Brennan Walker missed his bus and started walking to school. Somewhere along the way, he got lost and stopped at a home to ask for directions.

“I knocked on the door, stepped back, knocked, stepped back and then a lady came downstairs yelling at me,” Brennan said. “She asked me, ‘Why are you trying to break into my house?’ and I told her, no, I was just looking for directions to Rochester High.”

Brennan said a man then came downstairs with a shotgun and he started running. He said, “I turned back and saw him aiming at me.”

The safety was on but the man was able to fire a shot and hit Walker.

“That’s just completely unacceptable on every level,” said Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard. “I don’t know how you would justify it, but it certainly doesn’t pass the muster.”

The man has been arrested and is expected to be charged.