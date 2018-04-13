Greensboro’s new podcast ‘Gate City Chatter’ highlights creative folks and cultural happenings in the city

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The city of Greensboro is working to keep you informed about all the cultural activities and events happening.

This month, it began using a new high-tech way to pass along that information. The arts and events section of the Parks and Recreation launched a podcast called “Gate City Chatter.”

Josh Sherrick, the arts and events superintendent, is one of the co-hosts of the show.

“We are branding it as ‘the creative people and cultural happenings in Greensboro,’” Sherrick said.

Six episodes have aired so far.

“We’ve interviewed festival producers,” Sherrick said. “We've interviewed the folks that work in our musical department about some of our community ensembles. We've interviewed public art consultants.”

Sherrick says hundreds of people have listened to the episodes that have already aired. They are available on iTunes, SoundCloud and Stitcher.

“Everyone has 30 minutes or 45 minutes in the car or when they're on the walk-through park,” Sherrick said.

He decided to give the podcast a try because they are accessible and becoming more popular.

“It’s much more trendy,” Sherrick said.

Anyone with an idea for an episode can email in a suggestio to gcchatter@greensboro-nc.gov.

“We really do want to hear what the community wants,” Sherrick said.

Sherrick says there are always activities going on at the Greensboro Cultural Center.

Some of the big events in the city he is looking forward include the Greensboro Food truck festival on April 29th, the Blues Festival on May 19th and 20th and the Greensboro Bound Literary Festival on May 18th through the 20th.