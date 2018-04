Please enable Javascript to watch this video

All of us at FOX8 are heartbroken by the sudden and tragic loss of one of our youngest colleagues, Daniel Markus.

He was just 23 years old and was responsible for much of the video and sound in our newscasts over the last three and a half years.

He was among the brightest and most talented photojournalists to ever work here.

Daniel and his fiancée Michaela were to be married next month.

We at FOX8 will always remember Daniel for his kindness, friendship and excellent work.