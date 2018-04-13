Family, classmates gather at High Point Central to remember teen shot and killed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Through song, tears and a comforting embrace, staff at High Point Central High School supported Griffin Weathers’ family and the hundreds of students gathered at the school Friday afternoon.

Each person that spoke at Friday’s vigil poured out their hearts and shared memories.

“He was just an amazing, amazing person. Like, he brightens my day just seeing him in the hallway,” a student said.

“[Weathers] was one of the few students that I had that no matter what kind of mood he was in, he always said good morning to me,” a teacher said.

The 17-year-old was a senior at High Point Central and planned to attend High Point University.

“If you get a chance and you have something you want to tell your mom or your dad or whoever is special in your life, don't wait for tomorrow,” said Dayne Weathers, Griffin Weathers’ father.

Monday night, police say Weathers met 17-year-old Tylar Harris at the Laurel Springs Apartments.

The Guilford County District Attorney's Office says Weathers was there to sell Harris marijuana.

However, the two started fighting. That's when officers say Harris pulled out a gun and shot Weathers.

“As a whole everyone practice forgiveness, compassion, understanding and love. I guess you know what I mean when I’m talking about what happened. So, we had a couple of families that got devastated by this and I feel for the other family as well,” Weathers said.

“Please don't let anger overrule any of this. Remember him as love,” Weathers’ mother said.

Harris is charged with first-degree murder.

A memorial service for Weathers will be held Sunday at Community Bible Church in High Point.

The senior class at Central has plans to place something on campus in Weathers honor.