Deli in downtown Winston-Salem closes after nearly a year in business

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – O’Brien’s Deli has closed its location in downtown Winston-Salem after nearly a year of business.

“We want to thank the great people of the downtown area for giving us the opportunity to be a part of this amazing community,” the deli said on Facebook. “Though we were only here for a short time, we’ve learned a lot. We have also formed some amazing relationships and for that, we will forever be grateful.”

The Facebook post did not say why the location closed. The business at 285 W. Fourth St. opened in May 2017, according to the Winston-Salem Journal.

The O’Brien’s Deli location at 4040 Country Club Road opened in 2006 and remains in business.

O’Brien’s is known for its Reuben and other classic sandwiches.