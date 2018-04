× Crews investigating house fire in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Crews are investigating a fire at a home in Greensboro Friday morning.

The fire happened around 11:10 a.m. at a home on Presley Way.

Seven crews and 28 firefighters responded to the blaze, which was under control in about 20 to 30 minutes. No injuries were reported.

Crews are working to put out hotspots. The cause of the fire is unknown.