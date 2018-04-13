Container gardens an option for spring gardening

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The warm spring weather makes for an ideal time to put that green thumb to the test. But what if you don’t have a garden?

Container gardening is an option for growing beautiful plants and produce in small spaces around your home.

Hanna Smith, a North Carolina Cooperative Extension agent, says people can grow flowers, herbs and vegetables if they have the right size container.

“If you want to grow vegetables, you can. It's great for those small spaces whether maybe a patio or a porch, a condo, you just need to have one that's big enough. For example, tomatoes. You need to have a container that's at least five gallons in size,” she said.

A rectangular container is ideal for growing lettuce or herbs, but there is one detail that must be included.

“Any container that you have needs to have those drainage holes so that water doesn't sit in the bottom. That can cause root rot and that can cause fungal diseases,” Smith said.

If growing vegetables, it’s important the produce is exposed to six to eight hours of sunlight a day.

“Some of your flowers, you can have shade flowers that stay on the porch in the shade the whole time, or you can have some that are full sun, so you want to make sure you check that label,” she said.

Smith says container gardening is good for tender plants like rosemary.

It’s important to use potting mix, not yard soil. Smith says yard soil is heavy and can have pathogens in it.