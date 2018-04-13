Charlotte Hornets fire head coach Steve Clifford

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets announced Friday morning that the team has fired head coach Steve Clifford.

“I want to thank Coach Clifford for his contributions to the Hornets,” said General Manager Mitch Kupchak. “I know he has worked incredibly hard on behalf of the organization and we wish him the best moving forward. The search for a new coach will begin immediately.”

Clifford was named head coach on May 29, 2013, and finished with a 196-214 regular-season record that included back-to-back 36-46 seasons.

Before coming to the Hornets, Clifford was a 13-year NBA assistant coach with the Knicks, Rockets, Magic, and Lakers.

