Angry, drunk customer allegedly drives SUV through North Carolina restaurant

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — A car allegedly driven by an angry customer crashed into a North Carolina restaurant Thursday evening, WSOC reports.

Authorities said multiple people suffered minor injuries at Hotshots Sports Bar & Grill in Mooresville.

An employee said that a drunken customer got angry after he wasn’t allowed in the restaurant, so he drove his SUV through the bar.

The driver, whose name has not be released, has been arrested.

The employee said the customer was drunk before arriving at the bar, which is why he wasn’t allowed in. The bar was full of people for $1 beer night.

“It sounded like a hand grenade went out, just a big loud boom and shattering,” employee Tyler Knight said. “I was standing in the room back, in the kitchen.”

Witnesses said an employee held the driver down until police arrived, while also protecting him from angry restaurant patrons.