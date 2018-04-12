‘We did it’: Single mother of 5 poses with children in law school graduation photo

PASADENA, Texas — A single mother of five is set to graduate from Texas Southern University’s Thurgood Marshall School of Law, and her story of overcoming adversity is going viral.

According to KPRC, 33-year-old Ieshia Champs grew up in foster care and dropped out of high school. When her children’s father died of cancer, she lost her job and home.

But her luck began to change in 2009 when she was urged to get her GED. Her high school diploma turned into stops at Houston Community College, the University of Houston Downtown and now, Texas Southern Thurgood Marshall School of Law.

Champs posted on Facebook a graduation photo of her and her five children. In the picture, she wears her cap and gown and holds a sign that says “I did it.”

“I feel like with what I’ve been through as a child and in my upbringing, I can probably help some of these juveniles who may feel like there’s no hope for them,” Champs told Yahoo Lifestyle. “I want to be the one to fight for those children who are in these horrible living arrangements. To try to help them reconcile with the family, or if not, give them the same opportunity that I had.”

Champs will graduate in May and is set to take the Bar exam in July.