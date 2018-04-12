Tips to help handle the health care system

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Knowing the right questions to ask when it comes to your health isn't just good for your health, it's good for your body.

Here are some ways you can keep a handle when it comes managing your own health care or for someone you love:

Bring your brain Be sure you ask questions Google questions for answers

Be a partner Be a partner with the doctor so you can get the best service possible

Actively manage your care Be sure you know what you need It's YOUR care

