Teen dies after becoming trapped in folding van seat, asks 911 to ‘tell my mom I love her’

MADISONVILLE, Ohio — A 16-year-old who died after becoming trapped in a folding seat in his van asked a 911 dispatcher to tell his mother he loved her hours before he was found dead, according to WLWT.

Kyle Plush called police around 3 p.m. Tuesday after he got stuck in his van outside Seven Hills School in Cincinnati.

During the call, he told the dispatcher, “I probably don’t have much time left, so tell my mom that I love her if I die.”

He described his location and the gold Honda Odyssey, but police were unable to find the van in time.

Because he couldn’t use his hands to call 911, the dispatcher could hear Plush but couldn’t pinpoint his location.

His body was found six hours later in a parking lot “adjacent to the campus.”

Plush’s death was determined to be accidental asphyxia caused by chest compression.

“He was truly a spectacular person,” classmate Preston Luniewski said. “He just lit up the classroom. He would always be in class, paying attention, really productive in that environment.”