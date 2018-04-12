× Prosecutors seek death penalty against Erica Parsons’ adoptive parents

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — Prosecutors will seek the death penalty against Casey and Sandy Parsons in the death of their adoptive daughter, Erica Parsons, WSOC reports.

Casey appeared in Rowan County court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.

The couple has been charged with first-degree murder, felony child abuse with serious physical injury, felony obstruction of justice and felony concealment of death.

Erica Parsons, 13, was last seen November 2011, but she wasn’t reported missing until July 2013 by her adopted brother.

Casey and Sandy Parsons told investigators that Erica had gone to Asheville to visit her grandmother, Nan, but authorities later said that Nan did not exist.

It wasn’t until 2016 when Sandy led investigators to her body in a wooded area in Chesterfield County.

An autopsy report showed that Erica suffered multiple blunt force injuries over a prolonged period of time, and a growth deficit and low bone density show she was malnourished.