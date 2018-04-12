× North Carolina man accused of killing girlfriend, dumping body in abandoned well

COLUMBUS, N.C. — A North Carolina man is accused of strangling his girlfriend and dumping her body in an abandoned well, according to WTVD.

Jeremy Lynn Bradshaw was arrested and charged Tuesday with first-degree murder in the death of Karen Denise Jenkins. Her remains were found near Columbus.

Sheriff Donald J. Hill says Jenkins was reported missing with the Spartanburg County, South Carolina Sheriff’s Office. In January, the county received her missing person report from Spartanburg County.

The South Carolina woman was 46 years old when she disappeared and was last seen on her way to Polk County in November. She was dating the Columbus man for almost three years.