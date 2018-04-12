× Man faces felony drug charges after bust in Davidson County

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A Davidson County man faces multiple charges after a drug bust on Tuesday, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

Sean Kenneth Lindsay, 36, is charged with level II trafficking in MDMA, count of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felony maintaining a dwelling for controlled substances.

Davidson County sheriff’s detectives and Homeland Security agents served search warrants at 231 Eugene Court, Lexington, and 615 W. Lexington Ave., High Point, on Tuesday.

Detectives found two pill presses along with approximately 800 finished illicit narcotic tablets and approximately 250 grams of MDMA.

The search also revealed various pill binding agents, marijuana and other materials used in the manufacturing and distribution of narcotics.

During Lindsay’s arrest, investigators found a 12 gauge shotgun, .25 caliber pistol and .38 caliber revolver.

Lindsay was placed in the Davidson County Jail under a $1 million secured bond.