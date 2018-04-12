× Man arrested on murder charge after WSSU football player shot, killed at Wake Forest University event

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A man wanted in the death of a Winston-Salem State University football player who was shot and killed at an event at Wake Forest University in late January has been arrested.

Jakier Shanique Austin, 21, was arrested on Wednesday at a home in Charlotte. He has been charged with murder, possession of a stolen firearm and carrying a concealed gun.

Police were called to The Barn, an event venue on the Wake Forest University’s campus in the 1800 block of Wake Forest Drive, at about 1 a.m. on Jan. 20 after a gunshot was fired.

Police said 21-year-old Najee Ali Baker was shot following an argument. It happened at an event hosted by the Pi Omicron chapter of the Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc., a Wake Forest University student organization.

Baker was taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.

Malik Patience Smith, 16, has also been charged in connection with Baker’s death. Smith allegedly pulled out a gun and held Baker’s friends at by while Austin fired the shot at Baker.

Smith faces charges of possession of a handgun by a minor, assault by pointing a gun and possession of a firearm on educational property.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Winston-Salem police at (336) 773-7700.