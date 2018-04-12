Lexington police warn of spike in lawn equipment thefts during spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LEXINGTON, N.C. -- As the season starts to change, so do the items that thieves can get their hands on.

Lawn equipment might not seem like an easy steal, but the Lexington Police Department says it happens more often than you think.

Just like any other theft or break-in, it is a crime of opportunity; so if you are leaving your lawn mower in the yard unattended or not locking your outbuilding, you could become a target.

"Secure it inside of an outbuilding and when I say secure it, I don't just mean put it in there close the door and turn the handle," said Lt. Ben Clayton with the Lexington Police Department.

Clayton suggests using hasps on your outbuilding and making sure the screws are covered. He also says make sure the hinges on the doors are inside the building.

"No point in putting a lock on the door if all you have to do is take three screws out of there just to get it off," he said.

The most lawn equipment thefts do happen in the spring, but police say it can happen at other times. They suggest you check on your equipment throughout the winter.

"Most people don't check lawn equipment so it could have been taken any time between October and March and they aren't finding out about it until the spring," he says.

If your lawn equipment is stolen, report it to your local police department.