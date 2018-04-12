× Killings rock tourist hot spot of Cancún; 14 dead in 36-hour span

CANCÚN, Mexico — Violence rocked Mexico’s most popular tourist town, with 14 dead and five more injured in a 36-span, Noticaribe reports.

The deaths and injuries were the result of six separate incidents between the morning of April 4 and the evening of April 5.

Nine people were killed on April 4 alone.

In the past decade, the highest number of people killed in a single day in Cancún was five.

The killings are thought to be linked to organized crime.