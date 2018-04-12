× Khloé Kardashian gives birth to baby girl, Tristan Thompson was present

CLEVELAND — Khloe Kardashian has given birth to a baby girl, TMZ reports.

The baby was born around 4 a.m. at a hospital outside of Cleveland. The child’s name hasn’t been revealed.

Cleveland Cavaliers player Tristan Thompson was present for his daughter’s birth.

Thompson’s appearance comes after sources say he was cheating on Kardashian. TMZ says surveillance video in October 2017 captured the NBA star kissing one woman while a difference woman groped him at a hookah lounge in Washington.

Kardashian announced her pregnancy in December with a photo on her official Instagram account, featuring Thompson cradling her pregnant belly.

“My greatest dream realized,” the caption read. “We are having a baby!”

Kim Kardashian West and rapper husband Kanye West welcomed their third child, a daughter they named Chicago, via a surrogate in January.

On Monday, Kardashian hinted her baby’s arrival may be imminent with a photo captioned, “We are ready whenever you are little mama.”