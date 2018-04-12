× Judge denies motion that would allow supervised visits to NC mom accused of giving pot to baby

RALEIGH, N.C. — A Raleigh mom who allegedly admitted to giving marijuana to her 1-year-old baby will not get supervised visits to see her child, at least for now, a judge ruled Thursday according to WTVD.

Brianna Ashanti Lofton’s attorney made a motion to amend the condition in her bond that prohibits her from seeing her baby.

The public defender told the court that Child Protective Services felt supervised visits between the two would be appropriate.

The prosecutor objected, arguing that the state had not been informed of any of that information by CPS.

