High Point crews pick up tons of cardboard as furniture market approaches

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- For about a month, High Point's Environmental Services Department crews have been loading up their trucks with cardboard.

The cardboard comes from showrooms unpacking for the spring furniture market.

“It's the furniture capitol of the world and I think we are the cardboard capitol of the world,” laughed Chip Vanderzee, Environmental Services superintendent.

“The city crews in the last 10 days downtown have picked up about 165 tons of cardboard,” he said.

About 500 tons of cardboard will make it to the city's material recovery facility miles away from downtown.

The facility is open 24 hours during market while crews in downtown also work seven days a week, sometimes until 2-3 a.m.

“It's tough because you are watching out for traffic. You're trying to stay safe. Trying to provide a high level of customer service to the showrooms,” Vanderzee said. “This is a big part of what High Point is.”

Crews will spend a few weeks after market sorting through that cardboard so the city can eventually sell it.