Carolina Panthers announced 2018 preseason schedule

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced their 2018 preseason schedule!

The Panthers will take on four AFC teams in the Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Pittsburgh Steelers.

They open the preseason at Buffalo (Aug. 9-13) before playing consecutive home games against Miami (Aug. 16-20) and New England (Aug. 23-26). Carolina then travels to Pittsburgh for the preseason finale on Aug. 30.

The Panthers are 45-48 all-time in preseason games, finishing at least .500 in the preseason in each of the franchise’s eight playoff seasons. Carolina has gone at least .500 every preseason since 2012.

Carolina ended the 2017 season with an 11-5 record. The team finished 19th in total offense (323.7), fourth in rushing offense (131.4), 28th in passing (192.3) and 12th in points (22.7).

