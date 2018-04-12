× 3 men arrested in armed robbery at Burlington business

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Three men have been arrested in connection with an armed robbery in Burlington early Thursday morning, according to a press release.

At about 1:45 a.m., officers went to Feeling Lucky on North Church Street in reference to a robbery. While responding, officers learned that the business was robbed by three armed men who left in a black SUV.

With the help of Graham police, Burlington officers searched the area and found a vehicle matching the suspects’ description. When police got close, the three men ran from the SUV.

Following an Alamance County Sheriff’s Office K9 track, the suspects were located and taken into custody. Evidence linking the suspects to the robbery was found inside their vehicle.

Javian Demarius-Elijah Cooper, Clarence Edward Maclin and Dominique Lavelle Mitchell were arrested and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of cocaine, safecracking and possession of firearm by felon.

Anyone with additional information about the robbery is asked to contact the Burlington Police Department at (336) 229-3500 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 229-7100.