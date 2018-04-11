Winston-Salem police release surveillance photos from convenience store robbery

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem police have released surveillance photos from a convenience store robbery.

The robbery happened on March 2 at 1:27 a.m. at the Speedway located at 2901 Waughtown St.

Employees told police a man walked into the store, walked behind the counter and tried to open a cash register.

An employee tried to stop the suspect but the suspect shoved the employee away.

The suspect eventually grabbed the entire cash drawer and left the store with it.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (336) 727-2800.