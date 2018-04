× Person shot, injured on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A person was shot and injured on Wednesday afternoon in Winston-Salem, according to police officers on the scene.

The shooting happened on South Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim ended up at a gas station near the intersection of MLK Drive and Waughtown Street.

The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening.

Police do not have anyone in custody.

36.069360 -80.220614