North Carolina man pleads guilty to beating puppy to death

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina man pleaded guilty Tuesday to beating a puppy to death on Christmas Day last year, WECT reports.

Christopher Simpson, 21, pleaded guilty to one count of felony cruelty to animals. He was given a 6-17 month suspended sentence and 3 years of probation.

Simpson’s girlfriend’s family adopted the dog, named Axel, from New Hanover County Animal Services on Dec. 1.

On Christmas, Simpson went over to the family’s house to visit. While there, the family decided to go visit other family members for the holiday; however, Simpson did not want to go and the family let him stay home and play video games.

While they were gone, Simpson called his girlfriend and told her that Axel peed on the floor. Simpson said he popped the dog on the butt and it bit him.

When the family returned, they couldn’t find Axel. That’s when they called their daughter and she told them Simpson didn’t know his own strength and killed the dog when he punched it.

As part of his sentencing, Simpson will also have to complete a mental health assessment, anger management courses and a substance abuse screening. He cannot own a pet while on probation.