× NC State student charged with child sex crimes involving 12-year-old

RALEIGH, N.C. — An N.C. State student has been charged with child sex crimes after Raleigh police said they listened in on a call between the 20-year-old and the 12-year old victim, according to WTVD.

According to court documents, the suspect is Deep Inder Singh. His apartment is listed as being located in the 3000 block of M.E. Valentine Drive.

M. E. Valentine Hall is a private complex adjacent to the campus, but management there said it only rents to N.C. State students.

School officials confirmed they have a student with the same three names as the suspect but an additional last name.

They said that student lives at the address given by the suspect and has the exact same date of birth as the suspect.

In a search warrant, a Raleigh police officer said he was on the phone with the 12-year-old victim when Singh rang in.

The victim then conferenced Singh in with the officer.

The officer said that during the call, he did, “…admit to knowingly attempting to engage in a relationship with the 12-year-old victim while pretending to be a 15-year old boy. The suspect admitted the conversation became sexual at times and admitted to soliciting nude photographs of the victim’s breasts.”

Singh was charged with attempt to get child porn and taking indecent liberties with a child.

He was taken to the Wake County Jail and has since posted his $200,000 bond.