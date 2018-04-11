× Man arrested after missing Guilford County girl found now faces indecent liberties charge

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — The man arrested after a missing 15-year-old Guilford County girl was found faces a new charge.

Earl Robert Cunningham, 44, was arrested Tuesday and already faced charges of possession of a weapon of mass death/destruction, sexual battery, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana paraphernalia and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday Cunningham is now charged with indecent liberties with a child. His bond has been raised to $400,000.

The girl was found in the Pleasant Garden area between 8:30 and 9 p.m. Tuesday.

She had been missing since Saturday night when she was last seen in the area of U.S. 62 and Interstate 85 in Guilford County.

Capt. David Pruitt, with the sheriff’s office, said the 15-year-old was not with Cunningham when she was found.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday Cunningham met the girl on social media.

She is safe and has returned to her family.