Man accused of robbing bank to impress Taylor Swift

ANSONIA, Conn. — A Connecticut man is accused of robbing a bank to impress singer Taylor Swift, according to the Hartford Courant.

Bruce Rowley, 26, was charged with second-degree robbery and fourth-degree larceny after he allegedly robbed the Ansonia bank on April 4 and drove to Swift’s Rhode Island mansion where he threw stolen cash over a fence.

After she failed to show up, he drove back to Connecticut. During the drive, troopers spotted his Jeep and he was arrested.

“We didn’t know about Taylor Swift until our officers picked him up from state police to drive him back to Ansonia. He began to talk all about it in the cruiser,” said Ansonia Police spokesman Lt. Patrick Lynch.

Rowley was taken to jail on a $100,000 bond.