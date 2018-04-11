High Point resource center uses new bus to continue helping local families

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Dance is just one of many programs offered at Macedonia Family Resource Center in High Point.

“We change as the community needs change,” said Dell McCormick, executive director of Macedonia Family Resource Center. “We have a community garden where we allow the residents to grow their own foods and we provide the seeding. We have a food pantry where we give food away once a week, we have mentoring programs, we have dance.”

The dance program started 5 years ago, and McCormick says it’s a lot more than just an after-school activity.

When researching another program for teen boys in the community, McCormick learned some interesting statistics.

“I found that young ladies are 80 percent less likely to become pregnant before high school is over if they are involved in an extracurricular activity, and 85 percent less likely to become involved in drugs and alcohol,” he said.

The low-cost dance program serves girls ages 4-18 and they travel all over the region competing. And that’s where Macedonia Family Resource Center’s new 15-passenger van comes in. The agency purchased it in January through a grant from the High Point Community Foundation.

“It means everything,” McCormick said of the support. “An organization like the Community Foundation has been around for years and they know exactly when to step in.”

McCormick says the dance program is one of many that relies on the van.

“We're not going to be one of those agencies that just lets the van sit,” said McCormick. “We're going to use it a lot more than a lot of agencies. We can get a lot of use out of it.”

Macedonia Family Resource Center has multiple uses for the van, including transporting children to its EOG tutoring program, and transporting families to the agency’s community dinners and food pantry.