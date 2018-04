Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- It's National Telecommunicators Week and Guilford Metro 911 took time Tuesday to honor the men and women who take your emergency calls.

Guilford Metro had 51 lifesaving calls by 32 different telecommunicators in 2017. One person saved was Marge Cromer, whose husband did CPR at the instruction of telecommunicator Michael Huntoon.

The Cromer's presented him with a Superman cape for his part.