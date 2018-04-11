Facebook shares on the rise after Zuckerberg testimony

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investors seemed satisfied with CEO Mark Zuckerberg's performance during congressional testimony on Tuesday. But another round of questioning looms.

Zuckerberg faced senators a month after news broke that Cambridge Analytica, a data firm with ties to President Donald Trump's campaign, accessed information from as many as 87 million Facebook users without their knowledge.

The CEO formally apologized for mistakes that led to the scandal and stressed that his company is rethinking its responsibility to users and society.

Shares in Facebook soared 4.5% on Tuesday.

Zuckerberg will testify on Wednesday before the House Energy and Commerce Committee.