Davidson County man accused of hitting 9-year-old with belt

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A man is accused of child abuse after allegedly hitting a 9-year-old girl with a belt, according to a news release from the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office.

Matthew Lane Hancock, 27, of Lexington, is charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

On Jan. 11, the sheriff’s office received a report of possible child abuse of a 9-year-old girl.

The child was found to have extensive bruising on the backs of both of her legs and her inner and outer thighs.

The child was seen at The Dragonfly House Child Advocacy Center and said Hancock caused the injuries by hitting her with a belt.

Following an investigation, Hancock was arrested on Tuesday and released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.