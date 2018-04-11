City leaders break ground for High Point stadium project; stadium to be named ‘BB&T Point’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Taking an extended lunch break, hundreds came to the site of what will be an epicenter in High Point next year.

City leaders, joined with High Point University President Dr. Nido Qubein, broke ground on the multi-purpose stadium Wednesday, unveiling a new name: BB&T Point. BB&T bank bought the naming rights to the stadium.

The hope is to have BB&T Point up and running in spring of 2019, just in time for the baseball season. While Wednesday's event was ceremonial, construction has been underway for months.

The team and mascot name is still to be determined.