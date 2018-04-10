× Yadkinville man accused of sexually abusing minor over 4-year period

YADKINVILLE, N.C — A Yadkinville man faces dozens of charges after allegedly sexually abusing a minor for years, according to a news release from Yadkinville police.

Bobby Lee Davis, 39, faces 43 counts of sex offenses with a minor, including felony rape of a child, felony first-degree forcible sex offense and other charges.

Yadkinville police said the abuse happened over a four-year period.

Davis was arrested on April 4, while the investigation continued.

Davis was placed under a $750,000 secured bond Monday and is scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

Additional charges are expected, Yadkinville police said.