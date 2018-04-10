× Woman found fatally shot inside Winston-Salem apartment

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A 50-year-old woman is dead after a shooting in Winston-Salem Monday afternoon, according to a press release.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. at an apartment on Echo Glen Drive. Arriving officers found Darleen McClellan Rivera with a gunshot wound.

Lifesaving efforts were performed, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

No arrests have been made in the investigation, police say.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at (336) 773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.