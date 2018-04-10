Things to remember when visiting a new mom

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Did someone you know recently have a new baby?

If you're already planning to visit the new mom, you may need to pump the breaks. A new baby means big transitions!

Fortunately, there are a few things you can do to make the transition easier.

First, allow her to rest. It's no secret that a new baby in the house means sleep is a challenge.

Next, try to give her a gift to help. This can be anything from a white noise machine to a gift certificate for a postpartum doula or sleep consultant.

And if you're close enough to the new mom, offer to help snuggle the baby for a while so she can go get some sleep!