Teen charged with fatally shooting 17-year-old in High Point

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A teen is accused of fatally shooting a 17-year-old after a drug deal went “awry” in High Point Monday night, according to a High Point police news release.

At about 9:10 p.m., officers responded to a call from Davidson County Dispatch listed as “unknown trouble/man down.” Arriving officers found 17-year-old Griffin Weathers suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

Weathers was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was later pronounced dead.

Following an investigation, Tylar Harris, 17, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder. He was taken to the Guilford County Jail without bond.

After speaking with several witnesses, police learned that the shooting happened after a drug deal went wrong.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at (336) 889-4000.