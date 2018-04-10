Suspect on the run after 1 killed, 1 injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police are searching for a man after one person was killed and another was injured at a home in Burlington Tuesday, according to a news release.

Randy Michael Riley, 29, is wanted for first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

At 1:04 p.m., Burlington police came to a home in the 2400 block of Lacey Street after a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they found one person dead and another suffering from cuts to his upper body.

The injured person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Riley is believed to be traveling in a tan 2003 Toyota Highlander with North Carolina registration TWK-5882.

Anyone with information on this crime or Riley’s location is asked to call Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100.