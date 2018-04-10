Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured in Burlington
BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man after one person was killed and another was injured at a home in Burlington Tuesday.
Randy Michael Riley, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.
At 1:04 p.m., Burlington police came to a home in the 2400 block of Lacey Street after a reported assault.
When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old William Joel Wiggs Jr. dead and 88-year-old William Joel Wiggs Sr. suffering from cuts to his upper body.
Wiggs Sr. was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Burlington police say the victims and suspect knew each other and are distantly related.
36.095692 -79.437799