Suspect arrested after 1 killed, 1 injured in Burlington

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police have arrested a man after one person was killed and another was injured at a home in Burlington Tuesday.

Randy Michael Riley, 29, is charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, robbery with a dangerous weapon and larceny of a motor vehicle.

At 1:04 p.m., Burlington police came to a home in the 2400 block of Lacey Street after a reported assault.

When officers arrived, they found 58-year-old William Joel Wiggs Jr. dead and 88-year-old William Joel Wiggs Sr. suffering from cuts to his upper body.

Wiggs Sr. was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Burlington police say the victims and suspect knew each other and are distantly related.