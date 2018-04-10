Retired Army general catches massive 877-pound tuna off NC coast

OREGON INLET, N.C. — A retired Army general recently caught a massive 877-pound bluefin tuna off the coast of North Carolina, according to WCNC.

Scott Chambers, of Delaware, caught the tuna off the coast of the Oregon Inlet, which is along the Outer Banks. He fought with the 113-inch fish for more than two hours before making the record-setting catch.

The previous record for a bluefin tuna was 805 pounds and was also caught off the Oregon Inlet in 2011.

The world record fish was caught off Nova Scotia in 1979. It weighed in at 1,496 pounds.

According to WITN, the fish was caught on March 17 and the North Carolina Division of Marine Fisheries certified the record.

On Jan. 11, 2017, a Reidsville man caught an 800-pound bluefin tuna at Radio Island Marina in Morehead City.