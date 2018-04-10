× Portion of northbound Interstate 85 closed in Guilford County

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — A portion of northbound Interstate 85 is closed Tuesday morning in Guilford County due to a wreck, according to Brandon Baker with North Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash happened at 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 115. Troopers say a Ford truck tried to merge from the middle lane to the left lane when he sideswiped a landscape truck with a trailer, causing the Ford to flip several times.

The driver was ejected and taken to Moses Cone Memorial Hospital with critical injuries. Four other people in the truck were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were in the landscape truck. They were taken to Wesley Long Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver of the Ford faces charges of driving with a revoked license.

As of 12:44 p.m., the lane is closed two miles north of Interstate 40 at exit 113.

NCDOT released an alternative route for drivers:

Motorist are advised to take Exit 113, I-74 West. Continue on I-74 West to I-85 Bus North. Continue on I-85 Business North to reaccess I-85.